Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | Noche UFC

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, Live From Frost Bank Center In San Antonio On September 13
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 12, 2025

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, Top 5 strawweights with title aspirations collide as No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez faces No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos.

NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 3pm ET/12 pm PT, followed by the main card at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Official Scorecards

Rodrigo Sezinando vs Daniil Donchenko

Athlete Profiles: Rodrigo Sezinando | Daniil Donchenko

Montse Rendon vs Alice Pereira

Athlete Profiles: Montse Rendon | Alice Pereira

Alessandro Costa vs Alden Coria

Athlete Profiles: Alessandro Costa | Alden Coria

Zachary Reese vs Sedriques Dumas

Athlete Profiles: Zachary Reese | Sedriques Dumas

Jesus Aguilar vs Luis Gurule

Athlete Profiles: Jesus Aguilar | Luis Gurule

Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos

Athlete Profiles: Tatiana Suarez | Amanda Lemos

Two fights, One night | Noche UFC + Canelo vs Crawford Promo
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Two fights, One night | Noche UFC + Canelo vs Crawford Promo
/

Claudio Puelles vs Joaquim Silva

Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Joaquim Silva

Jose Daniel Medina vs Duško Todorović

Athlete Profiles: Jose Daniel Medina | Duško Todorović

Alexander Hernandez vs Diego Ferreira

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Hernandez | Diego Ferreira

Santiago Luna vs Quang Le

Athlete Profiles: Santiago Luna | Quang Le

Kelvin Gastelum vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Athlete Profiles: Kelvin Gastelum | Dustin Stoltzfus

Rafa Garcia vs Jared Gordon

Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Jared Gordon

Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs David Martinez

Athlete Profiles: Rob Font | David Martinez

Main Event: Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva

Athlete Profiles: Diego Lopes | Jean Silva

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

