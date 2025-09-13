Official Scorecards | Noche UFC

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, Top 5 strawweights with title aspirations collide as No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez faces No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos.
NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 3pm ET/12 pm PT, followed by the main card at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Rodrigo Sezinando vs Daniil Donchenko
Athlete Profiles: Rodrigo Sezinando | Daniil Donchenko
Montse Rendon vs Alice Pereira
Athlete Profiles: Montse Rendon | Alice Pereira
Alessandro Costa vs Alden Coria
Athlete Profiles: Alessandro Costa | Alden Coria
Zachary Reese vs Sedriques Dumas
Athlete Profiles: Zachary Reese | Sedriques Dumas
Jesus Aguilar vs Luis Gurule
Athlete Profiles: Jesus Aguilar | Luis Gurule
Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos
Claudio Puelles vs Joaquim Silva
Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Joaquim Silva
Jose Daniel Medina vs Duško Todorović
Athlete Profiles: Jose Daniel Medina | Duško Todorović
Alexander Hernandez vs Diego Ferreira
Athlete Profiles: Alexander Hernandez | Diego Ferreira
Santiago Luna vs Quang Le
Athlete Profiles: Santiago Luna | Quang Le
Kelvin Gastelum vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Athlete Profiles: Kelvin Gastelum | Dustin Stoltzfus
Rafa Garcia vs Jared Gordon
Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Jared Gordon
Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs David Martinez
Athlete Profiles: Rob Font | David Martinez
Main Event: Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.