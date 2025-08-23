Official Scorecards | UFC Shanghai

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, Live From Shanghai Indoor Stadium On August 23, 2025
UFC returns to Shanghai for an electrifying light heavyweight main event between No. 13 ranked Johnny Walker and No. 14 ranked Zhang Mingyang. In the co-main event, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a five-round catchweight bout.
UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire event can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.
