Joe Martinez
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Shanghai

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, Live From Shanghai Indoor Stadium On August 23, 2025
Aug. 23, 2025

UFC returns to Shanghai for an electrifying light heavyweight main event between No. 13 ranked Johnny Walker and No. 14 ranked Zhang Mingyang. In the co-main event, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a five-round catchweight bout.

UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire event can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Official Judges Scorecards

Uran Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay

Athlete Profiles: Uran Satybaldiev | Diyar Nurgozhay

Xiao Long vs SuYoung You

Athlete Profiles: Xiao Long | SuYoung You

YiZha vs Westin Wilson

Athlete Profiles: YiZha | Westin Wilson

Michel Pereira vs Kyle Daukaus

Athlete Profiles: Michel Pereira | Kyle Daukaus

Rongzhu vs Austin Hubbard

Athlete Profiles: Rongzhu | Austin Hubbard

Charles Johnson vs Lone’er Kavanagh

Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Lone’er Kavanagh

Maheshate vs Gauge Young

Athlete Profiles: Maheshate | Gauge Young

Taiyilake Nueraji vs Kiefer Crosbie

Athlete Profiles: Taiyilake Nueraji | Kiefer Crosbie

Sumudaerji vs Kevin Borjas

Athlete Profiles: Sumudaerji | Kevin Borjas

Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Athlete Profiles: Sergei Pavlovich | Waldo Cortes Acosta

Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

Athlete Profiles: Brian Ortega | Aljamain Sterling

Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang

Athlete Profiles: Johnny Walker | Zhang Mingyang

