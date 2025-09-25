Key Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On September 27
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 26, 2025
Official updates to UFC Perth:
Due to injury, Junior Tafa has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Ibo Aslan. As a result, that bout has been cancelled. The new co-main event will feature the light heavyweight bout between Australia’s own Jimmy Crute as he faces Ivan Erslan.
Additionally, due to illness, Oban Elliott has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jonathan Micallef. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.