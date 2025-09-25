 Skip to main content
Updates To UFC Perth

Key Updates To UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On September 27
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 26, 2025

Official updates to UFC Perth:

Due to injury, Junior Tafa has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Ibo Aslan. As a result, that bout has been cancelled. The new co-main event will feature the light heavyweight bout between Australia’s own Jimmy Crute as he faces Ivan Erslan.

Additionally, due to illness, Oban Elliott has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jonathan Micallef. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES takes place Saturday, September 27 from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on September 27, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

