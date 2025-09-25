Updates To UFC Perth

Due to injury, Junior Tafa has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Ibo Aslan. As a result, that bout has been cancelled. The new co-main event will feature the light heavyweight bout between Australia’s own Jimmy Crute as he faces Ivan Erslan.

Additionally, due to illness, Oban Elliott has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jonathan Micallef. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES takes place Saturday, September 27 from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia