Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated matchup in the light heavyweight division between two middleweights, as No. 2 ranked contender Paulo Costa returns to action against No. 5 Marvin Vettori. In the lightweight co-main event, Grant Dawson looks to remain undefeated in the UFC as he takes on Ricky Glenn.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COSTA vs VETTORI will take place Saturday, October 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results

