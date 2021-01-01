Ode Osbourne: Here To Make An Impact

It’s a bold move, but he’s right. At bantamweight, the list of fighters with a claim to be in the title picture is a long one, but with flyweight getting its sea legs again thanks to the emergence of champion Deiveson Figueiredo as one of the UFC’s best, a trio of wins might be all it takes to get into the championship discussion. And considering that Osbourne, a former bantamweight and featherweight, can make 125 with no issues, he’s all-in.

“Not a lot of people can make flyweight,” he said. “Me, I'm fortunate enough to be able to make it, and it won't be that hard because I really don't cut any weight for '35. I cut zero weight. I literally show up in Vegas a week before my fight at 140, 137.”

That can be an issue against bigger fighters who cut a lot of weight to make the bantamweight or featherweight limit, but Osbourne never considered that to be a factor in his decision. He’s just in the mood to pick up some gold sooner rather than later.

“I fought at '45 three times and I've always been the smaller body,” he said. “But size wise, I think it's just my legs were small. Size can play a factor in a lot of different aspects, but it's you and how you are mentally.”

And mentally, the Milwaukee standout is rock solid heading into his first bout since debuting with a loss to Brian Kelleher in January 2020. It was a disappointing start to his UFC career, but the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has put it behind him, knowing that the last time he lost in 2017 before the Kelleher bout, he ran off four consecutive wins and earned a UFC contract. So he’s ready to do the same thing again.