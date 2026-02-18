Ode’ Osbourne Is Ready To Make The Jump

"I told my coach the next day. I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna be back in the gym, training.'" he recalled.

"Because most people would say, 'Oh, well, I did a very good job against somebody who competed for the belt.' But I said, 'Nah, I won that fight, and I was supposed to win that fight,' you know? And I gotta work hard, so that I can win the next fight, and that means that I was really close to the guy that was a champion.

"So, if I'm to be a champion, that means I got to work three times as hard to supersede my expectations, so that way I could blow the next guy out of the water. And that's what I'm looking to do.

"I don't think of myself as, 'Oh, that was the almost fight that I could have almost won.' I think of it as, 'Man, I gotta be 10 times better so I could beat that guy in the first round next time, or the second round, or KO him,' and that's what I got to do.

"My last three fights, it's crazy, because I fee like, the fight (against Rodriguez) at the Sphere, I won, and I feel like the Steve Erceg fight, I won. So I should be 3-0 right now, but instead, I'm 1-2. So now, I got a chip on my shoulder, and I got something to prove, and I can't let these, let these judges take this from me. I'm done asking for my flowers. I got to go out there and pick them (for myself)."