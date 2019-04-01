Ode' Osbourne Out To Inspire The World

Osbourne joined Antonio Arroyo, Don’Tale Mayes and Brendan Allen as contract winners that night, and all but “The Jamaican Sensation” have made the walk to the Octagon. That’s soon to be rectified, and in the meantime, it’s a lot of mental and physical preparation for the next chapter of his career, and Osbourne has both under control.



“I stay super calm and I try to be super zen and just not think about any of the negative stuff,” he said. “I try to go in there and know that I’m the best. You can’t have any doubts. It’s not a cocky or ego thing, but you have to know you’re the best. You have to.”

That’s not to say he hasn’t had moments of doubt in the past.

“Of course,” Osbourne continues. “I think every single fighter has had those moments of, ‘What if I get knocked out or lose in front of all the people that I love?’ I think the worst part of fighting is waiting in the locker room before you have to fight. That’s the worst part because you have your thoughts to yourself and you’re just in your head the whole time. I used to not be able to silence them when I first started, so I started goofing off and having fun and that helped me a lot. Because I realized that the more serious I was, the louder the voices of doubt became. And the more fun I had, it went away. So now, I’m joking and having fun before the fight.”