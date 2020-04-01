Ode' Osbourne Knows A Loss Helps In The Long Run

“I have a whole ton of potatoes,” laughs the bantamweight prospect, who took some time out from trying out a hash browns recipe to check in, and if we’re looking for metaphors in these crazy times, what better one than Osbourne bouncing back from a loss in his UFC debut by making hash browns out of potatoes.

Yeah, it’s not as catchy as making lemonade out of lemons, but it will do for now.

“There were small mistakes,” Osbourne said of his January loss to Brian Kelleher. “I attacked first when I should have defended first. Just marginal errors and he came out and was the better fighter that night.”

Disappointing, yes. But not a career-breaker for “The Jamaican Sensation,” who knows precisely how to dust himself off and return from setbacks.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I'm so happy that I've gone through this before. I know how it felt the first time I lost. If this was the first time I had lost, I would have thought, 'Oh my God, these guys in the UFC are too much for me and I can't handle this.' That would have been my mentality if this was my first loss.”