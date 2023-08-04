Ode' Osbourne Dreams Big

“It definitely feels like Vegas is home,” he said. “This feeling is what I've been waiting for.”

A longtime Milwaukee resident, Osbourne was already a couple fights into his UFC career and settled on the roster when he shook things up by moving out west. It was risky, but Osbourne never second guessed himself.

“Never,” he said. “I've always been not just a positive guy, but I've always been a man of God, and I always put my faith in God. So I've always been pretty spiritual, and I believe that everything is designed to happen. Win, lose, draw, move, not move, stay. All the decisions will lead me. Even if there's a wrong decision, it'll lead me to where it's supposed to. If it leads me back, it leads me back. But I don't think there's any bad decisions. That's just how I look at things.”