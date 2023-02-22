Ode' Osbourne Aims To Leave A Legacy

“I switched gyms and I’m kind of just trying to get my groove back, like Stella,” laughs Osbourne, who is reminded that most of the younger generation reading this won’t even get that reference to the 1998 book and movie, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Now we’re both laughing.

“They will never know what that means,” said Osbourne. “They'll never understand.”

What they will get is that after debuting in the UFC in early 2020, Osbourne has been on a continuing quest to get into that groove of consistency. After back-to-back victories over CJ Vergara and Zarrukh Adashev, coupled with a move from Milwaukee to Las Vegas, it looked like he found it. But a first-round TKO loss to Tyson Nam last August stalled him and prompted him to switch from the Syndicate MMA team to the squad led by Dewey Cooper. And it’s here where the 31-year-old feels like he can finally make his run to the top of the flyweight division.

“Dewey's phenomenal,” said Osbourne of the renowned kickboxer who has been making a name for himself as a coach in recent years. “He's such a fundamental, striking coach, and his system is great. And not only that, but Dewey has so much energy and gives you a lot of his time. That's one of the things I cherish the most about Dewey. I've been to so many bigger gyms now, and sometimes you have to be selfish with yourself, and if you're not getting the time that you need, then you have to figure out a way to get the time that you need or figure out a different system. And that's predominantly why I left Syndicate. I just wasn't getting what I needed.”