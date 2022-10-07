October Rounding Out With Intriguing Fights In Abu Dhabi And Las Vegas

Highlights
Announcements
After UFC holds its third consecutive fight night in the APEX on October 15, the Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for an incredibly stacked UFC 280: Oliveira vs Nurmagomedov.
Two more fights are joining the loaded lineup: a bantamweight contest between Lina Lansberg and Karol Rosa and a middleweight contest between Armen Petrosyan and AJ Dobson.
The next week, the action returns to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen.
Middleweights Phil Hawes and Roman Dolidze take part in a fight that has every sign of an all-action fight. Same goes for lightweights Drakkar Close and undefeated Mark O. Madsen as well as veteran welterweights Tim Means and Max Griffin.
An intriguing matchup on the outside of the light heavyweight top-10 goes down between high-level strikers Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree. Featherweight Chase Hooper returns to action for his second fight of the year looking to make it back-to-back wins when he faces Steve Garcia.
Read below for more fights coming in October.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev – October 22, Abu Dhabi
Women’s bantamweight
Lina Lansberg vs Karol Rosa
Middleweight
Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen – October 29, UFC Apex
Middleweight
Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore
Featherweight
Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia
Bantamweight
Christian Rodriguez vs Garrett Armfield
Flyweight
Kleydson Rodrigues vs Cody Durden
Lightweight
Mark O. Madsen vs Drakkar Klose
Middleweight
Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze
Light heavyweight
Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree
Welterweight
Tim Means vs Max Griffin
