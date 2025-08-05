THE OCTAGON RETURNS TO T-MOBILE ARENA WITH CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER

UFC returns to Las Vegas with a highly anticipated UFC light heavyweight championship rematch between titleholder Magomed Ankalaev and No. 1 ranked challenger Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvilitakes on No. 4 ranked challenger Cory Sandhagen.
Ankalaev (20-1-1 1NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) looks to settle his rivalry with Pereira in dominant fashion. Most recently dethroning Pereira to become champion, Ankalev made a name for himself in the 205-pound division by defeating top ranked contenders such as Aleksandar Rakić, Johnny Walker, and Anthony Smith on his path to gold. He now sets forth to deliver a statement performance against Pereira and kickstart an unforgettable title reign.
Pereira (12-3, fighting out of Danbury, Conn. By way of São Paulo, Brazil) returns to action looking for redemption. Since making his Octagon debut in 2021, Pereira, a two-division world champion, has become a must-watch competitor, building a legendary resume by knocking out former champions such as Israel Adesanya, Jiří Procházka, and Jamahal Hill. He now aims to dispose of Ankalaev and reclaim the light heavyweight crown.
Dvalishvili (20-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) sets out to defend the bantamweight title for a third time in 2025. Currently on a 12-fight win streak and the No. 3 ranked Men’s Pound-for-Pound fighter, he has become one of the world’s best by taking out the likes of Sean O’Malley (x2), Umar Nurmagomedov, and Henry Cejudo. Dvalishvili now looks to add a win over Sandhagen to his list of accolades and further solidify his spot as one of the greatest of all time.
Sandhagen (18-5, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.) sets out for the biggest fight of his career. The Colorado native has become a top ranked competitor by collecting wins against formidable opponents such as Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, and Marlon Vera. Sandhagen now sets his sights on Dvalishvili as he looks to achieve his dream of becoming a UFC champion.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- A high-stakes light heavyweight contest sees No. 2 ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) collide with No. 4 Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)
- No. 14 ranked UFC middleweight Abus Magomedov(28-6-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series standout Joe Pyfer (14-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.)
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ateba Gautier (8-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) makes a quick turnaround and faces off against Ozzy Diaz (10-3, fighting out of Downtown Los Angeles, Calif.)
- Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Andre Muniz (24-7, fighting out of Montes Claros, MG, Brazil) are set for middleweight action
- Flyweights Veronica Hardy (9-5-1, fighting out of New York, N.Y. by way of Caracas, Venezuela) and The Ultimate Fighter season 30 finalist Brogan Walker (8-4, fighting out of Hagatna, Guam) lock horns
- Top ranked bantamweight competitors No. 5 Macy Chiasson (31-5-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of New Orleans, La.) and No. 9 Yana Santos (16-8 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) look to steal the show
