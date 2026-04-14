THE OCTAGON RETURNS TO PHILADELPHIA WITH UFC 330 ON AUGUST 15 AT XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

“Philadelphia is hosting some of the biggest sporting events this year as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “It’s been fifteen years since the UFC brought a numbered event to the city, so now is the perfect time to go back. Philadelphia has always been a great fight town, and I can’t wait to return.”

“Pennsylvania is thrilled to host UFC 330 in Philadelphia, the first time a championship bout is coming back to the Commonwealth in fifteen years,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “This is a huge year for Pennsylvania – all eyes are on the Commonwealth as we celebrate America 250 and host some of the biggest sporting events in the world in the place where it all started. From UFC and March Madness to the FIFA World Cup and the NFL Draft, we’re excited to host world class sporting events that will bring with them incredible opportunities for our businesses, our communities, and our fans. The Commonwealth is all in and we look forward to welcoming UFC back to Pennsylvania.”

Register Your Interest For UFC 330 In Philadelphia Here

“In a year when the eyes of the world will be on Philadelphia, we are proud to welcome the UFC back to Xfinity Mobile Arena,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, “This is a city defined by its underdog mentality, its fighting spirit, and its championship pedigree. There is perhaps no

more fitting stage for UFC 330 in 2026, and we are honored to be part of bringing this historic event to Philadelphia.”

UFC's return to Philadelphia is part of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government and private partners in communities around the world that are eager to host UFC's marquee live events. Through these partnerships, UFC is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities. Today's announcement is one of a number of these partnerships expected in 2026.

Fans looking to be the first to know how to secure tickets can register now at UFC.com/Philly.

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com.