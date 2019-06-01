Octagon Returns To Newark On August 3

The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey on August 3, as the UFC on ESPN event lands at Prudential Center
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 20, 2019
The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey on August 3, as the UFC on ESPN event lands at Prudential Center, marking the eighth time the promotion has visited the venue.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28.
In the first bout to be made official for the card, the flyweight matchup between Lauren Murphy and Mara Romero Borella has been moved to New Jersey after originally being scheduled for UFC 240 in Edmonton a week earlier.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements, including the UFC on ESPN main event.