THE OCTAGON RETURNS TO MONTREAL FOR FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS WITH BLOCKBUSTER UFC 315

UFC® 315 will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal. Stay tuned for future bout announcements.

“This is where it all started for UFC in Canada,” UFC President and CEO Dana White said. “Before we were sanctioned across the country, we were packing the Bell Centre with massive fights. Fans have been demanding our return for years and we’re going to deliver an unforgettable Pay-Per-View. I’m excited to get back.”

UFC® 315 takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. ET via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, Feb. 27 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Fans can register their interest at UFC.com/Montreal.

UFC® 315 will be the first UFC event at Bell Centre since UFC 186 in 2015. Since debuting in the Great White North with UFC 83 at Bell Centre in 2008, UFC has held a total of 34 premiere sporting events in Canada that span across 11 cities.

