THE OCTAGON RETURNS DOWN UNDER WITH UFC FIGHT NIGHT SYDNEY ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7

In partnership with the NSW Government through Destination New South Wales, this event marks the first UFC Fight Night in Sydney since 2017, and the fourth consecutive annual UFC event for the state establishing UFC as a key feature of Sydney’s annual sporting event calendar.

Travelling fans can secure their spot at UFC Fight Night in Sydney along with their travel needs with a range of travel package options available via Sportsnet Holidays.

All-inclusive, exclusive-use Corporate Suites are available to secure directly via Afterpay Arena.

Details for general public and UFC VIP ticket options will be announced at a later date. Fans can register for pre-sale ticket access and stay up to date with bout announcements at UFC.com/Sydney.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Sydney with UFC Fight Night in February,” said UFC’s Senior Vice President of Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko. “For the third year in a row, fans can enjoy the very best of UFC and Sydney summer, a fixture that has fast become a highlight on our annual events schedule. UFC is grateful for the thriving partnership with the NSW Government in delivering world-class events for Sydney along with outstanding outcomes for the visitor economy.”

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said, “UFC Fight Night will be returning to Sydney in 2027 for the first time in almost a decade. It is incredibly exciting that our city will take centre stage for this blockbuster event, which will draw thousands of visiting fans.

“The Minns Labor Government continues to secure a calendar of exclusive, diverse and unmissable events to boost the state’s visitor economy, support local businesses and create more jobs, and that’s exactly what these events do.

“UFC affirms Sydney’s position on the world stage as a leading destination for unforgettable, world-class sporting experiences.”

Earlier this year, UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES 2 at the same arena made its mark on Aussie shores with its sold-out crowd and record-breaking gate. Combined, all three sold-out UFC events in Sydney since 2023 have delivered close to AUD $200 million in total economic impact.

As usual, fans can expect a full fight week schedule of fan events, free and open to the public, including Open Workouts, Press Conference and Ceremonial Weigh ins.

The event and future bout announcements are subject to the approval of the New South Wales Combat Sports Commission.