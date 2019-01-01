Octagon Gives Walker Freedom

“Free” may be the best description for what Walker does on fight night, and it was evident when he halted Khalil Rountree Jr. in November. It’s hard to believe that at this time last year, he was getting ready for a bout with Stuart Austin, just another prospect looking to improve his 10-3 record.

“I thought that if I kept doing a good job I would reach my objective,” he said of his mindset leading up to the Austin fight. “It was my first fight since moving to the UK, so I knew how important it was.”

A knee ended Austin’s night in less than three minutes, and two more knockout wins followed, earning Walker a call to compete on last summer’s Brazilian version of the Contender Series. Walker delivered, decisioning UFC vet Henrique da Silva, and all of a sudden, he was a UFC fighter, a contract he broke in with the win over Rountree.

“2018 was great and everything went right, but I am sure that 2019 will be even better,” Walker said. “That's where I am focused right now.”

On Saturday, Walker makes his second UFC start against Justin Ledet in Fortaleza. He knows he’s in for a fight, but it’s one he believes he will be victorious in.

“Any fighter with three wins inside the UFC has to be respected,” Walker said of his foe. “But I believe I am better than him in every area.”

There’s the confidence that goes with his freeform improvisation on fight night. Is it any wonder why fight fans want to see what Mr. Walker does next? Jeez, even the fighter wants to see what’s next.