From The Octagon To The Aisle: UFC And FoodStory Brands Launch Main Event Protein Bars

Developed over an intensive 18-month period with the UFC PI, Main Event was formulated alongside world-class nutritionists, performance experts, and PhDs. By leveraging research-driven nutrition and targeted functional ingredients, the brand meets the rigorous demands of UFC athletes while bringing high-caliber performance nutrition to consumers for everyday life. Designed by a team with unmatched experience working daily with the world’s best combat sports athletes, Main Event bars deliver exceptional taste, superior macro profiles, and premium ingredients without compromise.

Purpose-built to meet the nutrition needs of the world’s top athletes, Main Event is engineered to set a new standard for protein bars. The line debuts in four delicious, multi-textured bars – Chocolate Crunch, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Caramel Chocolate Crisp – each delivering 20g of a premium protein blend featuring milk protein isolate, milk protein concentrate, whey protein concentrate, and collagen peptides.

Engineered with health-conscious consumers in mind, each bar contains 5g of fiber (2-3x more fiber than many other protein bars with comparable protein levels), just 3g of sugar, 0g sugar alcohols, no artificial sweeteners, and no seed oils. In addition, Main Event features a functional performance blend of L-theanine for focus and tart cherry for muscle recovery. All Main Event ingredients are chosen to support daily performance and sustained, long-lasting energy.

“At the UFC PI, our entire mission is built around optimizing human performance through evidence-based sports science," said Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President of the UFC Performance Institute. "When we set out to develop Main Event, we refused to create a standard protein bar. Every macro, every gram of fiber, and every functional ingredient was intentionally selected and rigorously vetted for fuel that genuinely moves the needle for human performance.”

“Our goal was to eliminate the compromises consumers have to make between a protein bar with excellent macros, functional benefits, and a great taste," said Jordan Jedeikin, EVP of Business Development at FoodStory Brands. "By collaborating with UFC PI’s experts, we didn’t just create a high-protein snack, we built a comprehensive daily performance tool. Main Event delivers exceptional macros and targeted benefits so that everyday consumers can fuel their bodies exactly like world-class athletes."

Main Event protein bars are available for purchase now at maineventprotein.com and at retailers beginning this fall, including Hy-Vee, Wegmans, Jewel Osco, and Smith’s Food and Drug.