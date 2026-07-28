Oban Elliott | A Different Gangster

Elliott started strong, winning the first round and continuing his success on the feet into the second, but a left hand from Micallef in tight landed flush on his eye, blurring his vision. Elliott tried to fight through it, initiating the exchanges, but the Aussie wisely clinched and dragged the fight to the floor. Moments later, he climbed on Elliott’s back and fished his arm under the neck. The next thing Elliott remembers is waking up in utter disbelief.

“I thought he poked me and when Marc (Goddard) didn’t step in, I was thinking, ‘Oh no. Oh no,’” Elliott said. “I heard his corner go, ‘You’ve f***** his eye. You’ve f***** his eye.’ and I thought, ‘Well if he goes first, I’m f***** because I can’t see a thing,’ so I’m thinking, ‘F*** you. I’m going first.’ … Obviously, I was in a washing machine, and then he’s around my neck, and I was thinking, ‘Surely not. Is this tight or am I seeing things?’ I couldn’t see and couldn’t breathe, and then I was like, ‘No f****** way.’

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“What do you do?” he added with a laugh. “It’s one of them. I found out about myself to the core in that fight. What I thought was true, but nobody knows until it happens. It was ‘Fight or Flight,’ and it turns out I fight. I don’t fly.”