Nzechukwu Hopes To Bring A Victory Home To Mom

And rather than be weighed down by the myriad challenges life has thrown at him and his family, Nzechukwu uses everything his mother and brother are going through and the challenges that others in similar situations face and those who struggle in general as fuel to push him through those grueling workouts when giving up would be a much less difficult option.

“When I’m exhausted and defeated in practice, I always have those people in the back of my mind,” he says. “Because if I want to do this for these people, I can’t give up on myself and the work that I’m doing at my job, which is fighting.

“I’m going to use this platform to help them and they give me the motivation to keep pushing each and every time I’m in training and doing strength and conditioning. Even when I’m exhausted and at my weakest point, I keep pushing and pushing and pushing with that in the back of my mind.”

For his coach, the fact that Nzechukwu has been reticent to speak about his mother’s health issues and his life outside the cage only further underscores why his young charge is someone fight fans should rally behind as he readies to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time this weekend.

“He asks me, ‘Coach, should I talk about my story?’ and I say, ‘Absolutely. Speak freely because we have never used this, ever’ and that is more impressive to me,” explains Saud. “We took this kid to the Contender Series twice and we never got on a soapbox, we never went to Dana.

“When he didn’t make it, we went back (to the regional circuit), got two wins and then got a head-kick knockout. There is something to be said about that. We didn’t try to sell this kid using this story, but now it’s coming out and it’s a great story about a kid who is fighting for all the right things.”

At the same time, Nzechukwu has the potential to be a force in the currently in flux light heavyweight division as well.

Blessed with tremendous height and long limbs, the 26-year-old boasts a frame comparable to Jon Jones when he first arrived the UFC as a fresh-faced twenty-something throwing spinning back elbows and, as his early efforts indicate, the Fortis MMA product has both the power and instincts to finish fights when the opportunity presents itself.

In Craig, Nzechukwu gets a stern test right out the gate as the 31-year-old Scotsman has more than twice as many fights under his belt, including a pair of victories under the UFC banner from five trips into the Octagon.

He is the most talented and accomplished fighter Nzechukwu has faced to date, though the newcomer doesn’t foresee any reason why he should struggle on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

“I think I match up great with him,” he says of his first UFC assignment. “If I can’t beat Paul Craig, I shouldn’t be in this organization. I know this is a crazy sport — unpredictable and unforgiving and anything can happen — but he’s a great matchup for me to start off my UFC career and I’m ready to go in there and perform.

“With my pressure and everything we’ve worked on, I think it should end in the first round. If not, the second round.”

If he does emerge victorious, Nzechukwu will be elated that his mother was able to see it happen and excited to have accomplished another goal, but he’ll be far from satisfied.

“It’ll be awesome,” he says of winning on Saturday night. “I’ll be so happy, but I won’t be satisfied until I get that belt and achieve my mission in life of helping the people I want to help, so this is just a start. It’s just an entry in my journal and I still have a long way to go.

“Fighting is great and everything, but in this world, until I take my last breath and go into the dust, I want to make sure I make a huge influence in kids’ lives, especially kids growing up with disabilities. I always wanted to make a charity that helps people with disabilities and that are poverty stricken. That’s my mission and goal in life.”

“I’ve wanted to see him blossom and do as much as he can while his mom is still around,” adds Saud, who doesn’t take it easy on his young protégé, but has learned to read the looks Nzechukwu gives him in those moments where his coach is on him hard in training.

“He’s not sensitive to it, but he doesn’t use it,” reiterates his coach. “You didn’t even know. It’s probably worse than you can imagine, to be honest.

“But that’s why it’s important to share his story and for people to root for this guy.”

