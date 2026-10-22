Nurullo Aliev | Ready For A Breakout Moment

Breaking into the top 15 is always a difficult task in the UFC, but perhaps no weight class has a higher degree of difficulty than the lightweight division.
At times considered the promotion’s premier division, cementing a spot in the 155-pound rankings is one of the taller tasks in mixed martial arts.
Top talents like Esteban Ribovics, Fares Ziam and King Green have yo-yoed in and out of the 10-15 range for the last several years while Quillan Salkilld is rightly considered a major standout for bulldozing his way up the rankings.
Nurullo Aliev is on the precipice of such a breakthrough as he goes into his matchup with Grant Dawson (No. 14 in the Meta rankings) at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev.
Since earning his contract via Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2022, Aliev is 4-0 and coming off a decision win over Mike Davis in July. Against Dawson, he faces a veteran who is entrenched in and around the lightweight rankings — a perfect proving ground for Aliev.
“Every fight is a hard, hard fight,” Aliev told UFC.com. “It’s tough. It’s a new level. I am ready. I am young. I am very hungry. No problem.”
MORE UFC 333: Fighters On The Rise | Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 333 Fight Week Guide
Eager to raise his game, Aliev is looking forward to fighting Dawson in general, but also because he does so closer to his home country of Tajikistan.
As the first Tajikistani fighter in the UFC, Aliev receives plenty of adulation from his countrymen. When he fought in Las Vegas for his DWCS bout as well as his first two UFC fights, Aliev said everyone in the country stays awake and restaurants stay open so people can watch him compete.
Instead of fighting with a 12-hour difference between home and Las Vegas, Aliev gets to compete in Abu Dhabi for the second time this year — just a four-hour flight for friends and family to see him in person. Although carrying a whole country’s hopes on your back might weigh some fighters down, Aliev is all smiles ahead of the biggest fight of his young career.
“It is motivation,” he said. “It’s good. I am very happy.”
READ: Alexander Volkov Always Trying to Entertain | Petr Yan 'These Are Two Greats In This Division' | Merab Dvalishvili: Return of the Machine
With the friendly confines awaiting him at Etihad Arena on October 24, Aliev is keen to put his best foot forward and announce himself as a force at 155 pounds. Winning is one thing, but Aliev wants to put all of his skills on display against a battle-tested veteran like Dawson. Considering that both of their strengths begin in the grappling department, Aliev is interested to see if that creates an opportunity to differentiate himself with his standup game.
“This guy is a grappler, wrestling,” he said. “I am wrestling, too. But I have no problem wrestling, striking. I like it, striking. Let’s go striking. No problem.”
Dawson is 8-2-1 with five finishes since moving to the lightweight division in March 2021, beating the likes of Jared Gordon, Carlos Diego Ferreira and, most recently, Mateusz Rębecki at UFC 328. His two losses in the division came via knockout, and while Aliev considers himself more of a wrestling type, his two professional finishes were via TKO.
If there was ever a weekend to shrug off the perception of being a decision-heavy fighter, it’s on the same night Movsar Evloev competes. The Russian featherweight title challenger is 20-0 overall and 10-0 in the Octagon, but winning each fight via decision slowed his path to the championship opportunity despite the undeniable quality.
For now, Aliev is far from worrying about that. First, he must pass his toughest test, and he’d prefer to do so in emphatic fashion. However, a night ending with his hand raised is all that he cares about, and if he can make that happen in less than 15 minutes, he’s happy to make that happen in front of friends and family.
“Every fight, I am (thinking), ‘Go finish him,’ but my four opponents in the UFC are all hard opponents,” he said. “In this level, everybody is good… Maybe this fight, I get a finish. Inshallah.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.