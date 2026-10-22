Nurullo Aliev | Ready For A Breakout Moment

At times considered the promotion’s premier division, cementing a spot in the 155-pound rankings is one of the taller tasks in mixed martial arts.

Top talents like Esteban Ribovics, Fares Ziam and King Green have yo-yoed in and out of the 10-15 range for the last several years while Quillan Salkilld is rightly considered a major standout for bulldozing his way up the rankings.

Nurullo Aliev is on the precipice of such a breakthrough as he goes into his matchup with Grant Dawson (No. 14 in the Meta rankings) at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev.