Nunes vs Peña 3 To Headline UFC 289 For The Bantamweight Title
Double Champ Amanda Nunes Look To Settle The Score Against Former Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña At UFC 289 In Vancouver
Apr. 9, 2023
A score will be settled in the UFC's return to Canada on June 10, as Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña meet for the third time, with Nunes' bantamweight crown on the line in the main event of UFC 289 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.
In December of 2021, Peña shocked the world when she took the 135-pound title from the iron grip of Nunes. But last July, Brazil's "Lioness" evened the score, setting up a rubber match that the entire world will be watching.