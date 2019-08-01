Now The Fun Begins For Herbert Burns

“When we started the fight, he was so crazy, so wild, and I just didn’t want to deal with it,” Burns said. “In my head, there’s no favorite, but on paper, I was a huge favorite and if I didn’t finish in the first round, there was going to be some criticism coming. So my goal was to finish in the first round.”

Mission accomplished, but Burns wasn’t exactly secure when it came to getting a UFC contract that night.

“I think I did enough, but I was questioning myself,” said Burns, who was quickly shut down by coaches who told him that he did more than enough to earn a positive nod from UFC President Dana White.

They were right. Herbert Burns is now a member of the UFC roster. And now the fun begins.

“I knew I was on this level, and it was definitely a dream come true, but I have more dreams after that,” he said. “It was a relief, though. The weight of the world came off my shoulders.”