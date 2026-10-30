NOVEMBER 14: CARLOS ADAMES BATTLES GEROME WARBURTON IN RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 MAIN EVENT AT THE VENUE IN RIYADH

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In other RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 action:

Super middleweight contender Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs), two fights removed from his Upset of the Year knockout victory over Jaime Munguia, takes on Poland’s unbeaten Kamil Bednarek (17-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

In an eight-round tilt featuring unbeaten lightweights, Mexico’s Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) will battle Dariial Kuchmenov (10-0, 8 KOs). Ortiz upset the previously unbeaten Justin Viloria in his last outing, while Kuchmenov upped his KO streak to five with a fourth-round blitzing of Jorge Lagunas.

Two of Uzbekistan’s top emerging talents – heavyweight Jakhongir Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs) and light heavyweight Tullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) – return following standout Zuffa Boxing debuts earlier this year. Zokirov stopped Zachary Spiller in two rounds at ZUFFA BOXING 08, while Boymatov breezed past Caleb Hall in 2:42 at ZUFFA BOXING 06 in May.

Middleweight contender Radzhab Butaev (16-2, 12 KOs) looks to get back on the winning track against Colombian puncher Alexander Castro (15-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Media can apply for credentials to the event via Access.

RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and air on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

About Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport's rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

About Sela

Founded in 1997, Sela is a Saudi Arabian company specializing in creating, constructing, and operating unique destinations and recreational experiences across sports, entertainment, culture, and hospitality sectors. Initially recognized as Saudi Arabia's first FIFA-recognized athletes' representation company, Sela expanded into sports marketing and has since diversified into broader recreational industries.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world's premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

Media Contacts

For Zuffa Boxing:

Greg Domino

greg.domino@wwe.com

Evan Korn

evan.korn@zuffaboxing.com