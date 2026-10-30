NOVEMBER 14: CARLOS ADAMES BATTLES GEROME WARBURTON IN RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 MAIN EVENT AT THE VENUE IN RIYADH

October 30, 2026 – WBC middleweight world champion Carlos Adames will face Welsh southpaw Gerome Warburton in the 10-round main event of RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 on Saturday, November 14, at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Adames vs. Warburton will be contested at a contract weight of 165 pounds.
Tickets for RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13: ADAMES vs. WARBURTON are available now via WeBook.
Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs), The Ring’s No. 1-ranked middleweight, returns to action less than eight months after his dominant title defense against Austin “Ammo” Williams. That marked the third title defense for Adames, a native of Elías Piña, Dominican Republic, who is unbeaten in his last eight bouts. Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) reignited his career in 2026, earning back-to-back decision victories over former British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney. The 31-year-old from Colwyn Bay, Wales, is a former Welsh middleweight champion who has challenged for British and Commonwealth honors.
The 10-round bantamweight co-feature will see Australian former world champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (29-4, 20 KOs) make his Zuffa Boxing debut against Mexico’s Andres Teran (19-2, 14 KOs). Moloney, a consensus world-ranked contender, has won two consecutive bouts in Australia to position himself for another championship run. Teran turned heads at ZUFFA BOXING 08 in June, knocking out previously undefeated Floyd Diaz in the sixth round.
In other RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 action:
Super middleweight contender Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs), two fights removed from his Upset of the Year knockout victory over Jaime Munguia, takes on Poland’s unbeaten Kamil Bednarek (17-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
In an eight-round tilt featuring unbeaten lightweights, Mexico’s Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) will battle Dariial Kuchmenov (10-0, 8 KOs). Ortiz upset the previously unbeaten Justin Viloria in his last outing, while Kuchmenov upped his KO streak to five with a fourth-round blitzing of Jorge Lagunas.
Two of Uzbekistan’s top emerging talents – heavyweight Jakhongir Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs) and light heavyweight Tullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) – return following standout Zuffa Boxing debuts earlier this year. Zokirov stopped Zachary Spiller in two rounds at ZUFFA BOXING 08, while Boymatov breezed past Caleb Hall in 2:42 at ZUFFA BOXING 06 in May.
Middleweight contender Radzhab Butaev (16-2, 12 KOs) looks to get back on the winning track against Colombian puncher Alexander Castro (15-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
Media can apply for credentials to the event via Access.
RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 13 will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and air on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.
About Zuffa Boxing
Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport's rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.
About Sela
Founded in 1997, Sela is a Saudi Arabian company specializing in creating, constructing, and operating unique destinations and recreational experiences across sports, entertainment, culture, and hospitality sectors. Initially recognized as Saudi Arabia's first FIFA-recognized athletes' representation company, Sela expanded into sports marketing and has since diversified into broader recreational industries.
About TKO
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world's premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.
Media Contacts
For Zuffa Boxing:
Greg Domino
Evan Korn
evan.korn@zuffaboxing.com