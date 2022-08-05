Nothing Will Stop Sam Alvey From Smiling

There’s no way to beat around the bush – it’s been tough sledding for Alvey. But those outcomes haven’t changed his perspective on fighting - or on life - in the slightest.

“I just like fighting. I just want to win. I want to get on a tear. I want to shut the Internet up,” Alvey said. “And really, my goal is that I want to be able to do this for a living until I don't want to do this for a living. Of course, the title is always there. I am a firm believer that on any day I could beat the best in the world. I just have to do it the day of my fight. And so, my big goal in life is I want I want to retire when I want to retire. And I don't want to retire.”

That’s why Alvey decided to split time between camps ahead of this bout with Oleksiejczuk, training in California and Tennessee. He’s hit the weight room a bunch more and he’s been working on breaking some old habits.

For years, Alvey has kept his fighting style simple. Fans have grown accustomed to watching Alvey let his opponents put on pressure while he relied on his counterstriking and iron chin to outduel his adversary.

While he’s made some tweaks along the way, he’s always stuck to his bread and butter. But after a recent stretch of difficult defeats, Alvey knew it was time to make some serious changes to his game