Nothing Will Stop Charles Byrd

Just weeks after his bout with Shahbazyan in March 2019, Byrd was involved in a car accident, leaving him with severe whiplash.

“A neck injury isn’t like a joint injury that you can play through; when it comes to the neck you have to take it serious and you have to deal with certain things,” the 36-year-old Byrd said. “I had to force my mind and my body to adapt with all the uncertainty that comes with a neck injury. But to be completely honest, this is the best I’ve ever felt mentally and physically going into a fight. It’s been a long process and I’ve had to overcome some things, but I’m ready.”

At UFC 250 on Saturday, Byrd will fight Maki Pitolo, also known as “Coconut Bombz, who, like Byrd, got his UFC contract by catching the attention of Dana White on DWCS.

Preview The Entire UFC 250 Card Fight By Fight

“I’m fighting Maki Pitolo and he looks like a well-rounded guy. Honestly, I like his style; he is going to get in my face and push the pace,” Byrd said. “It’s going to be fun, that’s for sure.”

That “fun” Byrd is referring to is stepping into the Octagon for the first time in over a year. He believes that with all the things happening in the world today, fighting is a true escape for him and for anyone that decides to watch UFC 250.