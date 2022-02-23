It's Nothing New For Islam Makhachev

No part of it is forced. No piece of it sounds rehearsed or untrue. He knows he is the best, and nothing will shake him from that position.

It’s a far cry from the first time I had the opportunity to speak with the standout from Dagestan seven-and-a-half years ago in Houston ahead of UFC 192.

At the time, Makhachev was less than five months removed from making his successful debut and 72 hours out from his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon. He was 24 years and 12-0 as a professional, but already garnering attention as a result of his relationship with lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, who would be in his corner that weekend along with his father, Abdulmanap, and American Kickboxing Academy leader Javier Mendez.

Standing in front of the assembled media and speaking through a translator, he was visibly nervous and palpably uncomfortable; a young fighter thrust into a brand-new situation, not yet as certain about his place in the ecosystem as he would be in the future.

A few days later, Adriano Martins dropped Makhachev with a beautiful counter right less than two minutes into their fight, with the local official rushing in to halt the contest as soon as Makhachev’s back hit the canvas.

Seven years later, it remains the only loss on his record.