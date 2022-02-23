Nothing Is Going To Stop Solomon Renfro

“I love Tiger Schulmann,” Renfro said. “They’ve done so much for me; they continue to do so much for me, and when I first met Schulmann, I told them all that I was going to be the Michael Jordan of the school. Michael Jordan played for the Bulls and made the Bulls the Bulls. I’m going to put that place all over the country and the world. They believe in me, and I believe in them, so there’s no need for me to go anywhere else.”

As only Renfro could, the welterweight charmingly labeled himself the Michael Jordan of a gym that consists of some of the most exciting fighters in the sport and he wasn’t afraid to double down on it.

“I’m Michael Jordan,” Renfro said. “Shane [Burgos] can be somebody else. He can be Scottie Pippen.”

“Hurricane” Shane Burgos is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and underrated fighters in the entire sport, and while he is a close friend and training partner to Renfro, he saw Renfro’s statement and happily raised him a statement.

