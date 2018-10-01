Nothing Like Fighting in Russia for Makhachev

The 27-year old lightweight prospect would obviously love the opportunity to get into the rankings and face the best competition in the world, but right now he’s just happy to be fighting at home again.

As a native of Dagestan, Makhachev has fought in Russia many times, including his last fight before signing with the UFC in 2015.

Now he’s back and Makhachev admits that there’s nothing quite like training and then fighting at home in Russia.

“Fight camp was awesome. For this fight, I was training in Dagestan so I have had more than enough to prepare myself,” Makhachev said ahead of his showdown against UFC newcomer Arman Tsarukyan this Saturday from Russia.

“I'm very excited to fight again in Russia. The main reason is because if I’m fighting abroad, for example in the United States, I would train for the fight there as well. So I would need to be far for home at least for two to three months. That's a little difficult for me.”

