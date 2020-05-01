Nothing Changes For Eryk Anders

“We really haven't taken any time off,” said Anders, who will be fighting on the same card as his buddy and teammate Walt Harris. “They've been speculating about me and Walt fighting for a while, so the fight team has been working.”

So no thoughts of taking the foot off the gas while he waited for a concrete date and location?

“I only worry about the things that I can control,” Anders said. “I can't control what the government's doing, what corona's doing or nothing. They tell me May, then it's May. They tell me to stay ready because the ball's gonna get rolling and it's not gonna stop.”

That’s music to the ears of the 33-year-old, who got rolling again in his own right last year when he snapped a three-fight losing streak with back-to-back wins over Vinicius Moreira and Gerald Meerschaert. But whether sporting a hot streak or a cold spell, nothing changes in the mind of “Ya Boi.”

“At the end of the day, the goal is to go out there and get a win,” he said. “I got a game plan, he's got a game plan, so we'll see who can implement theirs first.”

