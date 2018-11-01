Not Just A Fighter, Dos Anjos Dreams Of Being Champ Again

When he dropped back-to-back fights to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson, Dos Anjos opted to stop making the torturous cut to the lightweight limit and relocated to welterweight, where he quickly disproved whispers of his decline by collecting a three wins in seven months to establish himself as a legitimate title threat in his new surroundings.

“I’m a very competitive guy — I don’t like to lose — and every time I lose, I go back home and work twice as hard,” said Dos Anjos, who carries a 28-10 record into his headlining clash with Usman on Friday. “I did a lot of sparring for this fight. I had a great camp. Everything went well and I made sure I got my strength and conditioning in. I got my ear fixed as well. Everything went smooth.

“My main focus is to win the belt. I’m not in the UFC just to be a UFC fighter and make a living — I have my dreams and I want to be a champion again one day. I got close to the interim belt and the good thing about the interim belt is that you know for sure you’re fighting for the (real) belt next.

“That is the goal for me and my time will come. Everything happens for a reason and things happen in the right time of my life. I’m just waiting on God. I know my life is in his hands and I’m waiting for my time.”

Just as he wanted to prove his critics wrong after arriving in the welterweight division on a two-fight slide, Dos Anjos now wants to show that his performance against Covington wasn’t indicative of some kind of struggle against wrestlers, and when surveying the landscape in the 170-pound ranks, there was only one man he wanted to fight next — Usman.

“Looking at the rankings, I didn’t see another guy other than Usman to put me back into the title picture,” he said. “I want to prove to myself and to everyone that I can fight a wrestler. With Colby, I took him down and it wasn’t a fight where he took me down and pounded me the whole time; I stood right back up.

“I want to fight a guy who is going to put me right back into the title picture,” he added. “I think Usman, after being the back-up guy for the last title fight, he’s the right guy to put me right back in the title picture.”

Besting the Nigerian-born contender is no easy feat, as Usman has gone a perfect 8-0 to start his UFC tenure and has won 12 consecutive starts overall heading into his second straight main event assignment.

But Dos Anjos believes he is up to the task and is chomping at the bit to prove it.

“I just have to be me — be first, do my thing, do what I’ve been training,” he said when asked what it will take to halt Usman’s unbeaten run in the Octagon. “Don’t be worried about his takedowns.

“I know he has great takedowns, but I’ve got jiu-jitsu as well and I know I have a full arsenal for this fight. I have everything — good striking, good takedown defense, good jiu-jitsu — and I think I’m a more complete fighter and I will show that on Friday night.”