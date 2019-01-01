Not Just A Fight For Paulo Costa, It's Personal

Costa is currently 12-0, with his two most recent wins over Johnny Hendricks and Urijah Hall. He is without question one of the brightest young stars in the UFC’s middleweight division, and fighting an opponent as talented as Romero is an incredible test.

That’s why Costa believes he can send a major message with a finish at Honda Center.

“After this fight I just need to say to everyone in the division that I am the king of the division,” Costa said. “Nobody can beat me and I will be the next champion. For sure. I have no doubt about this.”

On October 5th in Melbourne, Australia, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to unify the strap. Costa believes that if he can take care of business with Romero, the UFC will have no other option than to give him a chance at whoever the undisputed champ is.

“After I beat Yoel, the way to the belt is free to me,” Costa said. “I can’t see anybody to face me after this fight. Adesanya or Whittaker, I don’t care who will win.”