'The Nosebleeds' Starring The Sklar Brothers To Debut On UFC Fight Pass

Loosely inspired by their critically acclaimed ESPN Classic series “Cheap Seats,” comedians Randy and Jason Sklar raid the UFC FIGHT PASS video vaults and unearth the greatest and strangest moments from the juggernaut sport’s humble, sometimes awkward, beginnings. From three floors beneath the world-famous Octagon, the Sklar Brothers skewer UFC and combat sports with hilarious commentary and inventive sketches featuring celebrity guests.

The series is Executive Produced by Showrunner David Nickoll (Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg, The Late Late Show, NFL Network, Saturday Night Live) and 20- time Emmy-winner Ollie Stokes, who has produced over 100 hours of content on UFC FIGHT PASS. Randy and Jason Sklar also serve as Executive Producers.

The full list of episodes and release dates are as follows:

Episode One | UFC 1: Mile High Mayhem

Release Date: Saturday, July 30

Randy and Jason highlight the lowlights of UFC’s debut event, which crowned Royce Gracie as its very first champion and featured a bizarre cast of characters, including inept announcer Bill Wallace, a young Brian Kilmeade, and, for some unknown reason, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown. The episode features Emmy Award-winning comedian Rob Corddry (“Ballers” “The Daily Show”) as an Entourage Agent who places people in entourages.

Episode Two | Frye vs Takayama: A Fistful of Punchlines

Release Date: Saturday, July 30

Randy and Jason marvel at this insane slugfest that pitted American hero Don Frye (aka Buff Freddy Mercury) against Japanese giant Yoshihiro Takayama (a man whose hair makes him look like an upside-down broom) at a 2002 Pride Fight in Japan. The episode features a fake commercial for UFCUTS, a barbershop where fans get haircuts like their favorite UFC stars. UFC athlete Chito Vera makes a hilarious cameo along with “Westworld’s” Ptolemy Slocum and “The Soup’s” Jade Catta Preta.

Episode Three | The Ultimate Fighter Premiere Episode: Spritzing the Bed

Release Date: Saturday, July 30

Randy and Jason break down the first episode of the groundbreaking reality competition series that changed the trajectory of UFC and introduced future UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and train wreck Chris Leben, who spritzed his way into infamy. The episode features Emmy winner Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Arrested Development”) in a promo for the fictional show “The Ultimate Neighbor” about the hapless suburban family who unfortunately lives next door to the rowdy “Ultimate Fighter” house. Forrest Griffin drops by the “Ultimate Neighbor” house to make amends and deliver a knockout punch(line).

Episode Four | 2 Butterbean Fights plus Hackney vs Yarborough from UFC 2: My 600 Pound UFC Life

Release Date: Saturday, August 20

Randy and Jason pay tribute to some of the greatest Fat Athletes, or “Fathletes,” including the legendary Butterbean and the larger than large, Emmanuel Yarbrough. The jokes are more relentless than the punishment Yarborough takes from Keith Hackney. Back in their studio, a couple of moms confuse the brothers’ mini replica Octagon for a UFC Daycare playpen. When their abandoned babies square off, the guys bet on the “Baby Fight Club.” UFC athlete Alex Perez gets in on the action, while the “On the Line” guys offer their betting analysis.

Episode Five | AFC 159: Half Baked Alaska

Release Date: Saturday, August 20

Randy and Jason take a trip in the way back machine to the far-off year of 2021, for an outdoor Alaska Fighting Championship event featuring Heather Olson vs. Nadia Barcelona and Shane Hall vs. Daniel Plambeck. Back in their studio, the guys are visited by Andy Richter (“Late Night with Conan O’Brien”), who is now working as UFC tech support. It turns out, Andy is better at breaking things than fixing them.

Episode Six | Superbrawl 41 Lawler vs Vitale: Hawaii 5 - O My God

Release Date: Saturday, August 20

Randy and Jason look back at the epic upset of Hawaiian hero Niko Vitale by Robbie Lawler in “the battle of the board shorts” at Superbrawl 41 from 2005. The episode is interrupted repeatedly by ads for an unhinged, disbarred former UFC personal injury attorney, played by Golden Globe winning actor Jon Hamm (“MadMen,” “Top Gun Maverick”) and another commercial with his fake ex-wife, played by Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24,” “Larry Sanders”). UFC athlete Bobby Green even shows up as one of Hamm’s disgruntled clients.