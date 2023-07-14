Norma Dumont Is Ready For Whatever Comes Next

“Indeed, the situation is a bit complicated. We say we never know whether we’ll continue in this division or not,” Dumont said. “So we’re also preparing in case we have to go down to 135. We’ll do the work, but I have hopes that after the 15th, that flame will burn again at 145.”

Should it become necessary, Dumont said she could drop down to 135 pounds within six months. In the meantime, “The Immortal” is focused on the immediate future.

Despite a potential weight class change on the horizon, Dumont has been in top form recently. She won her last two fights and five of her most recent six contests, the only loss coming via split decision against Macy Chiasson at UFC 274.