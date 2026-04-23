Norma Dumont | New Opponent, Same Mission

“I think the key to success is my consistency,” she stated. “As soon as the fight’s over, I come back (home), I evaluate where the holes were, and I think that this is what's giving me such a good performance against my opponents.”

During her time in the UFC, we’ve seen Dumont grow and mature as a fighter. The Brazilian has always stepped into the Octagon with the aim of fighting on the front foot, but over the years, she’s refined her approach, and said that lessons learned, both inside and outside the Octagon, have made her a better, more balanced, well-rounded fighter in 2026.

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“To me, I think it's maturity – both in my personal life and professional life,” said the 35-year-old, whose professional MMA career began a decade ago in Brazil’s Jungle Fight promotion. “I think that the more mature I become, the harder I become, the better I become as a fighter, and the harder I become for my opponents.”

Sitting third in the rankings, Dumont always knew she’d be handed a stern test for her latest assignment, but that challenge took an unexpected turn when her originally scheduled opponent, Yana Santos, was forced off the card through injury. It meant a change of opponent, with the in-form Joselyne Edwards stepping in looking to claim the biggest win of her UFC career.