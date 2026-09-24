Norma Dumont Is Finally Getting Her Wish

After years of back-and-forth online between the pair, Dumont and Perez will finally face off inside the Octagon in a pivotal clash in the women’s bantamweight division.

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Dumont currently sits fourth in the UFC’s media rankings, while Perez is one spot behind, in fifth. Both have championship aspirations and know that victory on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr vs Barcelos is essential if they want to force their way into championship contention by the end of 2026.

The carrot of a potential title shot would normally be motivation enough, but when you mix in a spicy Brazil versus Argentina rivalry, and what seems to be a genuine dislike between the pair, the stakes just get a little higher. Chatting to UFC.com ahead of fight night in Las Vegas, Dumont seemed happy, relaxed, and genuinely excited at the prospect of finally being able to put her hands on her opponent this weekend.