Norma Dumont Hits Her Stride

Norma Dumont punches Aspen Ladd in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This is an important point to remember when it comes to Dumont. Her prelim bout this Saturday versus Macy Chiasson at UFC 274 will be just her ninth professional MMA fight. With that in mind, it’s a badge of honor for the Brazilian that she was awarded a UFC Fight Night main event in her last outing, where she defeated the always-dangerous Aspen Ladd.

“So far, all my opponents have been really tough,” she says, nodding to the bouts against Ladd, Felicia Spencer, Ashlee Evans-Smith and Megan Anderson. “But I'm getting to know myself better inside the Octagon, loosening up more. So I hope my consecutive wins will last a long time.”

Her lone pro loss was to Anderson during Dumont’s 2020 UFC debut, a brutal first round KO. She had been away from the sport for two years before that bout, and having just a few fights under her belt, she naturally began to wonder if she was in the right place.

“I have a lot of experience in Sanda. I was the Brazilian champion a few times,” she says, but “I had few MMA fights.

“So that makes you more mature, to understand that you'll win and lose, and you need to know how to deal with it. Details make a huge difference.”

So she puts in the work, studying all those details.