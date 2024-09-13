Norma Dumont | Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

"It gives me confidence more than anything else going forward, because you're talking about somebody only Amanda (Nunes) was able to beat in this organization, so I was able to do that.

“And also it gives me confidence that I can do a game that's not mine, that I can actually do someone else's and fight them at their own game.

“It gives me the confidence that I can work in every style. If it's going to be 100 percent striking, if it’s going to be 100 percent grappling, I can handle it. So, more than anything else, (it gives me) confidence going forward for other fights.”

Now 13 fights into her professional career, with nine UFC fights to her name, Dumont said that the fighter that’s looking to make a splash at 135 pounds in 2024 is a vastly superior fighter to the one that last competed in the weight class back in 2020.

“(I’m) a stronger, faster, more complete athlete,” she stated.