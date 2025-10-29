Norma Dumont Is Done Waiting Around

“There is a frustration to it because it’s not just the fights that you saw that fell; there were two more along the way,” continued the 35-year-old, who was penciled in to face Raquel Pennington in September only for the former champion to be forced out of the matchup with an undisclosed injury. “There was a fight at the start of the year, there was a fight in the middle of the year, and it brings out the frustration.

“You feel like you’re more ready than ever to put on a show, that you want to show the performance, and it just doesn’t happen —not because of lack of willpower or trying from the UFC, because the UFC is always trying. I think it’s just a lot of the girls are hesitant to fight me; they don’t want to take me on.”

To be fair, there is a good reason to want to avoid sharing the Octagon with Dumont.

Since losing her promotional debut in February 2020, “The Immortal” has gone 8-1, including wins over former champ Germaine de Randamie, former title challengers Aldana and Felicia Spencer, and respected stalwarts Aspen Ladd and Karol Rosa. Though several of those bouts came in the largely mothballed featherweight division, her last two efforts have come at 135 pounds and been her best, as she won the third round and the fight with de Randamie before sweeping the scorecards versus Aldana.

And now, to make things even more difficult for her potential adversaries, she’s linked up with the Chute Boxe Diego Lima crew in an effort to take her skills to the next level.