NORA CORNOLLE: READY FOR THE ENCORE AT ACCOR ARENA

Paired off with Joselyne Edwards early in the card, Cornolle delivered a strong effort, earning a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28 once to advance to 7-1 as a professional and establish herself as a new name to watch in the bantamweight division, even if she wasn’t completely satisfied with her performance.

“That was a huge fight because it was 15 minutes. I have one loss in my career and I only did 15 minutes that first time; all my other fights were finishes. It was a big fight that I won, but I wasn’t so proud because I wanted to show more.

“It was okay.”

Following her debut victory, the now 34-year-old Cornolle was champing at the bit to make a quick return to action, in part to deliver a performance more indicative of her skills and abilities, but also because as a Muay Thai competitor, fighting every month was the norm.

The stars failed to align for her in that way, resulting in her sophomore effort only coming in April, after she had to, as she put it, “wait and wait and wait.”

But the wait proved to be worth it.

Against Melissa Mullins, Cornolle showcased the dynamic offensive arsenal that had produced finishes in each of her six victories prior to arriving in the UFC as she left her British opponent battered and bloodied after dispatching her with as unique a finishing combination as you’ll see in the Octagon this year — a knee to the liver that buckled Mullins over followed by a pair of head kicks as she retreated to the safety of the fence.

“I will say there was less pressure because I was more confident in my fighting,” said Cornolle, reflecting on the victory. “It took a long time for me to consider myself a real fighter when I was doing Muay Thai, and now, to be confident with my transition into a martial artist. It’s been three years now that I’ve been practicing MMA.

“I had a change of team and I really think that my skills kept building up. I was so confident with the strategy and everything. I was like, ‘Yeah, I can definitely do my strategy, my style because I have my team behind me. Everything is going to be alright. We prepared every eventuality to what could happen in that cage, and we’re gonna win.’”