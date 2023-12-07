Non-Stop Action For Jamie Mullarkey

So, in September, when Mullarkey returned to Australia for UFC 293, he made sure to leave no stone unturned against John Makdessi. Statistically, the fight was razor thin, however, Mullarkey’s efficiency and output through the first two rounds, and his ability to weather a late storm in the third round, earned him his second victory of 2023.

“I wanted an active year this year,” Mullarkey said. “The first few years with the UFC I only had two fights, so I just wanted to clock them in this year and get that [Octagon] experience. I think it’s helped. It’s got me more familiar with that whole process coming into fight week: cutting weight, feeling the canvas. Everything about it. It’s been a good year and we’re looking to keep it going.”

Three fights in seven months is extremely strenuous, both mentally and physically. With fight camps taking up roughly two full months, there’s very little time to recover or take time off. Mullarkey’s been in and out of training camps all year, and only took a few weeks to relax after his clash with Makdessi before hopping right back into the gym.