Non-Stop Action For Jamie Mullarkey

Athletes
Approaching his fourth fight of the year, UFC lightweight Jamie Mullarkey believes he’s knocking on the door of the 155-pound rankings.
In February, Mullarkey returned to his home country of Australia, and exercised a well-rounded gameplan against Francisco Prado. More than doubling Prado’s strike total, and collecting nearly five minutes of control time, Mullarkey cruised to a unanimous decision victory.
Four months later, Mullarkey suffered a TKO loss against short-notice opponent Muhammad Naimov. While a disappointing result, Mullarkey said it taught him a huge lesson about not being complacent.
So, in September, when Mullarkey returned to Australia for UFC 293, he made sure to leave no stone unturned against John Makdessi. Statistically, the fight was razor thin, however, Mullarkey’s efficiency and output through the first two rounds, and his ability to weather a late storm in the third round, earned him his second victory of 2023.
Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
“I wanted an active year this year,” Mullarkey said. “The first few years with the UFC I only had two fights, so I just wanted to clock them in this year and get that [Octagon] experience. I think it’s helped. It’s got me more familiar with that whole process coming into fight week: cutting weight, feeling the canvas. Everything about it. It’s been a good year and we’re looking to keep it going.”
Three fights in seven months is extremely strenuous, both mentally and physically. With fight camps taking up roughly two full months, there’s very little time to recover or take time off. Mullarkey’s been in and out of training camps all year, and only took a few weeks to relax after his clash with Makdessi before hopping right back into the gym.
Jamie Mullarkey Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Jamie Mullarkey Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
/
“[I got] pretty much right back into it,” Mullarkey said. “A couple weeks of just relaxing a bit. We let the body recover from that one, it was a bit of a three-round war. Then we just kept it moving and got right back into camp.
“Family time for me is massive. Playing with my dog. Just everyday life stuff. Finding that balance for a couple weeks of just being a normal human, eating normal food and just enjoying life a little bit. Honestly, I’ve been [fighting] for so long now that it’s pretty normal and [I’m] pretty well adapted to everything.”
So that brings us to the present, where Mullarkey is just a few days away from his fourth fight this calendar year and his 10th UFC fight. Mullarkey picked up five wins in his first nine fights after signing with the UFC in 2019. While an impressive feat, the Australian thinks he could’ve made more out of his time in the promotion thus far.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“I’m wanting more,” Mullarkey said. “I’m obviously happy with how everything’s going, but I feel like I could or should be a little bit further than I am. This is my 10th [UFC] fight, so it’s just more motivation for me to crack down, put on some good performances these next [few] fights and I’m definitely knocking on the Top 15, Top 10. That’s definitely what I want after this. I want to put myself in a position to get a ranked opponent.
“I still pinch myself daily because I’m getting to do what I love. It’s a long journey. Everyone who gets here has doubts, their downs and everything in between. But it means a lot [to be here], and it’s good to remind yourself of that every now and then.”
RELATED: Song vs Gutierrez Main Event Breakdown
This Saturday, at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez, Mullarkey challenges Nasrat Haqparast, who has picked up back-to-back wins against Makdessi and Landon Quinones. Haqparast’s latest win against Quinones was at UFC 293, one fight before Mullarkey got his hand raised against Makdessi. Mullarkey and Haqparast did cross paths that week, however, Mullarkey said it was nothing more than a simple greeting.
“I think we said, ‘good day,’ once or twice,” Mullarkey said. “He’s an all right dude, but when the cage door shuts, that all goes out the window. He’s in my way, so it’s just the nature of the sport.
“Nasrat’s good, he’s solid. It’s a hard, fun fight. I don’t see as much danger factor in him, but the danger is always there with anyone, really. We’ll be switched on, we’ll be ready. I think it’s going to be a fan-friendly fight.”
When asked why he will be the one to get his hand raised on Saturday, Mullarkey’s response was clear-cut.
“I’m gonna want it more,” Mullarkey said.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Free Fight
Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz
Athletes