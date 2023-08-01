Nominees unveiled for the 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards

The event’s voting website is now live at WorldMMAAwards.com, where fans around the world can democratically voice their opinions and cast their vote for who they believe deserves to win.

“I am honoured and excited to have reached a 15-year anniversary with the Fighters Only World MMA Awards,” said Rob Hewitt. “To see the growth of the sport during that time has filled me full of joy and this year’s nominees are a true representation of this growth. It is the most international Awards in our history and this year we will truly celebrate the best of MMA across the globe.”

With a nomination period between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, the independent Fighters Only panel searched through all promotions and regions to select the award nominees. Among the most anticipated award categories include “Fighter of the Year,” “Knockout of the Year,” “Fight of the Year,” and the recently added “Fighting Spirit Award.”