The Nogueira Brothers Named 2023 Recipients Of Forrest Griffin Community Award

The Nogueira brothers will be honored for this award during the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, as part of the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets to the event are priced at $30.00 (not including fees), with all proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to supporting charitable organizations and initiatives throughout the state of Nevada and beyond. Tickets are available via AXS. The ceremony will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“The Nogueira Brothers have been amazing role models for giving back to their communities in Brazil and have made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of kids throughout the country,” said UFC President Dana White. “It will be an honor to present them with this award as part of the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”

“We congratulate Rodrigo and Rogerio Nogueira on being recognized as the Forrest Griffin Community Award recipients,” Toyo Tires Senior Manager for Events, Sponsorships and Motorsports Stan Chen said. “The Nogueira Brothers' long-standing commitment to providing free tutoring, jiu-jitsu training, food, and accessories to over 8,500 children in Brazil is a testament to their dedication to improving the lives of others. We look forward to seeing them celebrated during the UFC HOF Induction Ceremony and are honored to support their charitable efforts through the $25,000 donation to the Nogueira Institutes in Brazil.”

"The Nogueira brothers are pioneers of the sport of MMA, and they have also set an incredible example for other athletes on how make an impact on the lives of others in their respective communities as productive citizens of the world," said UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.