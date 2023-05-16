The Nogueira Brothers Named 2023 Recipients Of Forrest Griffin Community Award

Announcements
UFC today announced that UFC Hall of Famer Rodrigo Nogueira (Minotauro) and former UFC light heavyweight Rogerio Nogueira (Minotouro) have been named the 2023 recipients of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, presented by Toyo Tires. Named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, the award recognizes UFC athletes for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.
The Forrest Griffin Community Award is presented annually as part of the UFC Honors President’s Choice category, as the award recipient is personally selected by UFC President Dana White. UFC Honors, presented by Toyo Tires®, is the company's annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, exceptional performances, and special moments throughout each year.
As the 2023 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, the Nogueira brothers will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of Toyo Tires.
The Nogueira brothers will be honored for this award during the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, as part of the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets to the event are priced at $30.00 (not including fees), with all proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to supporting charitable organizations and initiatives throughout the state of Nevada and beyond. Tickets are available via AXS. The ceremony will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
“The Nogueira Brothers have been amazing role models for giving back to their communities in Brazil and have made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of kids throughout the country,” said UFC President Dana White. “It will be an honor to present them with this award as part of the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”
“We congratulate Rodrigo and Rogerio Nogueira on being recognized as the Forrest Griffin Community Award recipients,” Toyo Tires Senior Manager for Events, Sponsorships and Motorsports Stan Chen said. “The Nogueira Brothers' long-standing commitment to providing free tutoring, jiu-jitsu training, food, and accessories to over 8,500 children in Brazil is a testament to their dedication to improving the lives of others. We look forward to seeing them celebrated during the UFC HOF Induction Ceremony and are honored to support their charitable efforts through the $25,000 donation to the Nogueira Institutes in Brazil.”
"The Nogueira brothers are pioneers of the sport of MMA, and they have also set an incredible example for other athletes on how make an impact on the lives of others in their respective communities as productive citizens of the world," said UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.
In 2007, the Nogueira brothers visited Cuba to train at a boxing academy, and they observed that the country had a culture of using combat sports training to motivate and inspire young people to overcome disadvantages.
The siblings returned to Brazil and officially launched their charity in 2010, with the mission and goals of providing opportunities for teaching and improving the sport of mixed martial arts by training children, adults, and the elderly who reside in Brazil’s most under resourced communities. Their organization emphasizes the importance of education and making their students black belts both in life and sports – teaching the values of martial arts as a tool for transformation and social inclusion.
PREVIOUS FORREST GRIFFIN COMMUNITY AWARD WINNERS: Dustin Poirier | Max Holloway | Giga Chikadze
Since its launch, the Nogueira Brothers Institute has opened seven locations throughout Brazil and have assisted more than 10,000 students in receiving free training, education, food, and clothing. The organization currently has more than 2,100 active students across seven locations throughout the country.
In June 2023, the Nogueira Brothers will open their eighth location, which will help an additional 3,000 students receive full access to their daily programming, as well as food, clothing, and any additional needed resources. For more information regarding The Nogueira Brothers Institute, please visit https://www.institutoirmaosnogueira.com.br/.