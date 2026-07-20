NOCHE UFC TO TAKE PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 12 AS UFC RETURNS TO GLENDALE, ARIZONA

Tickets for NOCHE UFC will go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 am MT and are available at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 am MT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, July 30 at 10 am MT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com. Media members wishing to apply for NOCHE UFC fight week credentials may sign up here.

NOCHE UFC will be the first of seven high-profile live events in Arizona over the next three years through TKO’s landmark partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance.

Known for always delivering non-stop action and embodying an indomitable fighting spirit, Mexican and Latin American athletes have consistently been favorites of their passionate fan bases around the world - rising to achieve the highest goals and accomplishments in the UFC. These athletes include former UFC women’s flyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Alexa Grasso, who is set to compete on her third NOCHE UFC event as she faces No. 2 ranked Manon Fiorot. Joining her on the card will be former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who makes his first NOCHE UFC appearance as he faces The Ultimate Fighter season 33 winner Joseph Morales.

Additional bouts on the card include: