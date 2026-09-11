Official Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sept. 12 At Desert Diamond Arena, In Glendale, AZ
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 11, 2026
UFC is set to return to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, September 12 for its first event at Desert Diamond Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with NOCHE UFC – a can’t-miss event featuring a card stacked with Mexican and Latin American talent, including former champions, rising prospects and fan favorites.
NOCHE UFC: SILVA vs DELGADO takes place Saturday, September 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The prelims will air at 2pm ET / 11am PT, followed by the main card airing at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose () vs Tommy Gantt ()
Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia () vs Rongzhu ()
Featherweight Bout: Sean King III () vs Jessie Rosas ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich () vs Regina Tarin ()
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.