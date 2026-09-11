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Jean Silva of Brazil poses during the UFC 324 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on January 23, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sept. 12 At Desert Diamond Arena, In Glendale, AZ
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 11, 2026

UFC is set to return to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, September 12 for its first event at Desert Diamond Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with NOCHE UFC – a can’t-miss event featuring a card stacked with Mexican and Latin American talent, including former champions, rising prospects and fan favorites.  

NOCHE UFC: SILVA vs DELGADO takes place Saturday, September 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The prelims will air at 2pm ET / 11am PT, followed by the main card airing at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Full Fight Card Preview Here

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Jean Silva () vs Jose Miguel Delgado ()

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno () vs Joseph Morales ()

Featherweight Bout: Tommy McMillen () vs Marwan Rahiki () 

FOLLOWING NOCHE UFC, TUNE INTO GARCIA vs BENN: How To Watch | Main Event Preview | Co-Main Preview | Benn Interview | Garcia Interview | Road To Garcia vs Benn

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot () vs Alexa Grasso ()  

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta () vs Curtis Blaydes ()

Bantamweight Bout: David Martinez () vs Dan Ige () 

PRELIMS

Catchweight (130-lbs) Bout: Tim Elliott () vs Edgar Chairez ()

Welterweight Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes () vs Muslim Salikhov ()

Middleweight Bout: Yousri Belgaroui () vs Djorden Santos ()

MORE NOCHE: Moreno Interview | Journey To Main Event | McMillen's Party | Grasso Back | Rising Stars

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose () vs Tommy Gantt () 

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia () vs Rongzhu ()   

Featherweight Bout: Sean King III () vs Jessie Rosas ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich () vs Regina Tarin ()

Watch Noche UFC & Garcia vs Benn on Paramount+

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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