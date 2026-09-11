Official Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

NOCHE UFC: SILVA vs DELGADO takes place Saturday, September 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The prelims will air at 2pm ET / 11am PT, followed by the main card airing at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Full Fight Card Preview Here

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado Official Weigh-In Results: