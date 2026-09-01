Main Card Results | Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More, Live From Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale On Saturday, September 12
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Sep. 12, 2026
Noche UFC makes its fourth annual appearance on Saturday, September 12, bringing the action to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for the first time as UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day.
The event will showcase an exciting lineup of Mexican and Latin American talent, featuring former champions, rising contenders and some of the sport’s most popular fighters. At the top of the bill, fan-favorite Jean Silva takes on rising prospect Jose Miguel Delgado in an intriguing featherweight matchup.
Noche UFC airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Stay here for all the action as the main card unfolds, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the main card matchups below ahead of the event.
In the main event, No. 6 ranked featherweight contender Jean Silva (17-3, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) hunts another highlight-reel finish against rising prospect Jose Miguel Delgado (12-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ).
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Joseph Morales
In the co-headliner, former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-10-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) defends his spot in the Top 10 against The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner Joseph Morales (15-2, fighting out of Sacramento, CA).
Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki
All-action Dana White's Contender Series standouts collide in a matchup with Fight of the Night written all over it as featherweight Tommy McMillen (11-0, fighting out of Peoria, AZ) takes on Marwan Rahiki (9-0, fighting out of Sydney, Australia).
Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso
A high-stakes flyweight matchup sees former title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot (13-2, fighting out of Nice, France) face former champion Alexa Grasso (17-5-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico).
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Curtis Blaydes
No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-3, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) locks horns with No. 6 ranked Curtis Blaydes (19-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL).
David Martinez vs Dan Ige
Surging bantamweight contender David Martinez (14-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) aims for his 11th straight win against Dan Ige (19-11, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Haleiwa, HI).
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.