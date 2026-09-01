Prelim Results | Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More, Live From Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale On Saturday, September 12
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Sep. 12, 2026
Noche UFC makes its fourth annual appearance on Saturday, September 12, bringing the action to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for the first time as UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day.
The event will showcase an exciting lineup of Mexican and Latin American talent, featuring former champions, rising contenders and some of the sport’s most popular fighters. At the top of the bill, fan-favorite Jean Silva takes on rising prospect Jose Miguel Delgado in an intriguing featherweight matchup.
In the featured prelim, The Ultimate Fighter Season 24 winner Tim Elliott (22-14-1, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) collides with Edgar Chairez (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) in a catchweight bout.
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Muslim Salikhov
Versatile strikers square off at welterweight as Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile) takes on Muslim Salikhov (22-6, fighting out of Buynaksk, Dagestan, Russia).
Yousri Belgaroui vs Djorden Santos
Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (10-3, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Amsterdam, the Netherlands) rides a five-fight win streak into his matchup with Djorden Santos (11-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL).
Drakkar Klose vs Tommy Gantt
Lightweight veteran Drakkar Klose (16-3-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of South Haven, MI) faces Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt (12-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Gilroy, CA).
Rafa Garcia vs Rongzhu
Red-hot lightweight Rafa Garcia (19-4, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) looks for his second win of 2026 when he takes on Rongzhu (28-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China).
Sean King III vs Jessie Rosas
Featherweight newcomers collide as undefeated Sean King III (6-0, fighting out of New Orleans, Louisiana) locks horns with Jessie Rosas (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV).
JJ Aldrich vs Regina Tarin
Flyweights get the action started as No. 15 ranked JJ Aldrich (15-7, fighting out of Aurora, CO) takes on 21-year-old prospect Regina Tarin (8-0, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico), who's coming off a debut victory in February.
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.