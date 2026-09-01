Prelim Results | Noche UFC

The event will showcase an exciting lineup of Mexican and Latin American talent, featuring former champions, rising contenders and some of the sport’s most popular fighters. At the top of the bill, fan-favorite Jean Silva takes on rising prospect Jose Miguel Delgado in an intriguing featherweight matchup.

How To Watch Noche UFC In Your Country

Noche UFC airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Stay here for all the action as the prelims unfold, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the prelim matchups below ahead of the event.

Noche UFC Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards