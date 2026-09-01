Official Scorecards | Noche UFC

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, Live From Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale On Saturday, September 12
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 12, 2026
Noche UFC makes its fourth annual appearance on Saturday, September 12, bringing the action to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for the first time as UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day.
The event will showcase an exciting lineup of Mexican and Latin American talent, featuring former champions, rising contenders and some of the sport’s most popular fighters. At the top of the bill, fan-favorite Jean Silva takes on rising prospect Jose Miguel Delgado in an intriguing featherweight matchup.
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.