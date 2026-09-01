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UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the first fight during the Noche UFC event at Frost Bank Center
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Official Scorecards | Noche UFC

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, Live From Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale On Saturday, September 12
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 12, 2026

Noche UFC makes its fourth annual appearance on Saturday, September 12, bringing the action to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for the first time as UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day.

The event will showcase an exciting lineup of Mexican and Latin American talent, featuring former champions, rising contenders and some of the sport’s most popular fighters. At the top of the bill, fan-favorite Jean Silva takes on rising prospect Jose Miguel Delgado in an intriguing featherweight matchup.

How To Watch Noche UFC In Your Country

Noche UFC airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Stay here for all the action as the prelims unfold, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the prelim matchups below ahead of the event.

Noche UFC Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

JJ Aldrich vs Regina Tarin
 

Sean King III vs Jessie Rosas

Rafa Garcia vs Rongzhu

Drakkar Klose vs Thomas Gantt

Yousri Belgaroui vs Djorden Santos

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Muslim Salikhov

Tim Elliott vs Edgar Chairez

Main Card

David Martinez vs Dan Ige
 

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Curtis Blaydes

Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso

Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Joseph Morales

Main Event: Jean Silva vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Watch Noche UFC & Garcia vs Benn on Paramount+

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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