Noche UFC 50/50 Charity Raffle Grosses More Than $45,000

UFC’s 50/50 raffle at T-Mobile Arena held during UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GRASSO vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 on Saturday, September 16 grossed a total of $46,760, with 50% ($23,380) benefitting the UFC Foundation.
The winner of the remaining 50%, Mary Reynolds of Petaluma, California, traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate Noche UFC and Mexican Independence Day weekend and won $23,380 after purchasing a $100 50/50 raffle ticket.
“We’ve been to a lot of UFC events, and I’ve bought raffle tickets in the past, but I can’t believe I actually won,” said Reynolds. “Tonight was an amazing night of fights and winning the raffle made this one of my best trips to Vegas!”
The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
As part of fight week, UFC bantamweight Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera partnered with Communities In Schools of Nevada to spend the afternoon with students at Cashman Middle School. During his visit, he met with members of the middle school’s STEM Academy, a cutting-edge program that addresses the interests of middle school students while incorporating the national standards in math, science, and technology utilizing the Project Lead Way curriculum.
“It was incredible to have Chito visit us and share his story of strength, perseverance, and hard work,” said Debbie Palacios, Cashman STEM Academy Director. “Our students connected with him through our shared language and experience and see him as a role model who has been able to achieve his goals. We are so thankful to UFC for the opportunity.”
To commemorate Noche UFC and Hispanic Heritage Month, the UFC Foundation made a $5,000 donation to Communities In Schools of Nevada to further assist the mission and goals of the STEM Academy.
Since 2017, UFC has produced 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.59 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Thursday, December 14 – Saturday, December 16, as part of UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
