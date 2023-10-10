Noche UFC 50/50 Charity Raffle Grosses More Than $45,000

The winner of the remaining 50%, Mary Reynolds of Petaluma, California, traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate Noche UFC and Mexican Independence Day weekend and won $23,380 after purchasing a $100 50/50 raffle ticket.

See What's Happening In The Community

“We’ve been to a lot of UFC events, and I’ve bought raffle tickets in the past, but I can’t believe I actually won,” said Reynolds. “Tonight was an amazing night of fights and winning the raffle made this one of my best trips to Vegas!”

The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.