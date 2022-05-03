Noah Ali Is Using The Experience Of Others To Be His Best | UFC Fight Pass

His second fight came nearly two years later and ended in just over three minutes, with Ali on the wrong end of the first-round finish. Stumbling out of the gate did not deter him, and the Calgary-based bantamweight closed out the year by earning his first two victories before adding three more, including a 51-second finish against his current training partner and UFC bantamweight, Chad Anheliger.

For the next three years, Ali remained as active as possible on the Western Canadian regional scene, building a 9-3-1 record through his opening appearance of 2017 before a pair of losses to far more seasoned foes slowed his momentum.

Over the next four years, the realities of life, the challenges of securing fights on the regional scene, and the global coronavirus pandemic limited Ali to just a single appearance — a third-round stoppage win over Michael Hay in December 2019 — but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“After losing to Bendy Casimir, two or three months later, I ended up leaving Champion’s Creed gym for a bit,” said Ali, tracing his steps through the last four or five years ahead of his return to action later this week at Unified MMA 44, where he faces Gabe Sagman for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title. “I had started a new job selling cars, and I had a couple fights fall through during that time. My last fight, I was supposed to fight him prior to that, but he had gotten injured.

“I ended up fighting him, and then COVID happened,” continued Ali, who carries a 10-5-1 record into Friday’s contest. “Even when COVID was going on, I was still trying to get a fight with Jamie Siraj, who used to be the champ for Unified, but he kept having health issues and having to pull out, so I kind of just had crappy luck with getting fights.

“I’ve never said I was done,” he added. “I’m going to fight until either the doctors tell me I can’t any more. I want to fight as long as Lee Mein.”

Given that he just recently turned 37, Ali still has two decades of fighting left in him if we’re going on the Mein measurement.

Jokes about the Canadian MMA staple aside, Ali, who made his way back to Champion’s Creed following his brief sabbatical from the gym, recognizes that the time he’s already logged in the fight game and the experiences he’s been through have played a vital role in preparing him for the moment at hand.

On top of that, the fact that he gets to challenge for championship gold in his hometown has him champing at the bit to get in there and mix things up with Sagman on Friday.